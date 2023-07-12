BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hudson man convicted in a deadly road rage incident in 2021 that was motivated by race is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Dean Kapsalis had been in a verbal altercation with 35-year-old Henry Tapia in January of 2021 before he hurled a racial slur at him, got into his Dodge Dakota pickup truck, and ran Tapia over, dragging him a short distance before fleeing the scene. Tapia, a father of three, later died at Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

Kapsali’s second-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

