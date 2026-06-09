SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man convicted of a wrong-way crash in Saugus in 2021 that killed a 19-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to 24 to 28 years in jail, followed by five years of probation.

William Leger, 40, of Somerville, pleaded guilty to the charges against him during jury selection last week. Leger admitted that he robbed a 7-Eleven store on Lincoln Avenue in Saugus on June 9, 2021, before leading police on a chase in a stolen car. He then crashed head-on into the victim while traveling the wrong direction on Route 107.

Ashley Forward, of Lynn, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family said she was on the way to work at Target at the time of the crash. They said she was studying to become a nurse.

Some of Forward’s family members gave impact statements during the sentencing.

“It has been exactly 1,286 days, 43,838 hours since the tragedy,” said Ashley’s sister Jillian Forward.

“I will never hear Ashley’s voice again, never see her smile again, or have her roll her blue eyes at me again,” said Ashley’s mother Michelle Luongo. “Ashley was not just a victim in this case, or a name in a police report. She was a daughter, a sister, a mentor, a champion, a student, and a young woman who brought light into the lives of everyone around her.”

Leger also addressed the court during the hearing, and asked Forward’s family for forgiveness.

“Today, your honor, I just want to express my remorse and guilt to this court. I feel beyond bad, your honor, for this case, your honor,” Leger said. “Sincerely I apologize. Hopefully one day you guys can extend forgiveness towards me, that would mean the world to me.”

Outside court, 7NEWS asked Luongo if she would forgive him, and she replied, “Not at this time, for him, it didn’t feel heartfelt.”

Leger will serve his sentence in a state prison. He is elligible for parole in 2045, when he will be 59-years-old.

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