NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver took down a power pole in a Needham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The collision on Greendale Avenue around 1:30 a.m. left the power pole snapped in half.

The car, which sustained significant front-end damage, came to a rest next to a house.

Dozens of homes temporarily lost power.

No additional information has been released.

