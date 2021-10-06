NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver took down a power pole in a Needham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
The collision on Greendale Avenue around 1:30 a.m. left the power pole snapped in half.
The car, which sustained significant front-end damage, came to a rest next to a house.
Dozens of homes temporarily lost power.
No additional information has been released.
