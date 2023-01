BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury Monday after careening into a barber shop in Brighton.

Crews responded to The 34 Barber Shop on Washington Street in Brighton after a vehicle crashed into a transformer and the shop.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

