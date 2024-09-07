BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed a sedan into a house in Brockton Friday afternoon, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Brockton police and fire crews responded to 44 Fuller St. after a 52-year-old woman crashed the car into the home, police said.

She told police she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, according to a statement from the department. The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital for an evaluation.

People were inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured, police said.

Authorities remained on scene while the car was removed and the building’s structure was secured.

