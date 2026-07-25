COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Cohasset on Friday after a driver crashed into a business in Cohasset.

Crews responding to a reported crash at Nails Essential Spa around 3:50 p.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into the storefront after the driver’s foot got stuck on the accelerator, according to the Cohasset Police and Fire Departments.

There were several people inside the business at the time but there were no reported injuries.

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