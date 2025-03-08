MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver slammed into a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to the crash at the Mobil gas station on Hanover Street found the vehicle through the front of the building and glass spread throughout the inside of the store.

The elderly driver who crashed into the store said her foot got stuck on the gas.

There were no reported injuries.

