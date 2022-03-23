MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — One person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations of a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire in Mansfield was extinguished after a few hours and residents were allowed to return home early Wednesday, the city’s fire department said.

The blaze ignited at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle struck the pipeline, officials said, and gas near the site was shut off. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious burn injuries.

****Major Incident****

At around 1:00 am on March 23, a vehicle ran into natural gas pipeline. There is a major fire. Hwy 287 is shutdown in all directions. Residents within a one mile radius are being evacuated. Shelter is available at 1261 S. Main St, Annette Perry Elementary pic.twitter.com/5MkW1LQ3ME — Mansfield Fire Dept. (@MansfieldFireTX) March 23, 2022

