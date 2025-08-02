SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver slammed into the side of a historic building in Salem and caused extensive damage to the inside and outside of the building.

Photos of the scene showed a vehicle against the side of 159 Derby St., which dates back to the 1700s and sits on the same block as the Customs House. It currently houses the Salem Arts Association and the Paul Nathan Gallery and Museum.

Katrina Brees, whose father owns the building, said she was shocked to see the damage left behind.

“It’s devastating to see such a beautiful old building being harmed,” she said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)