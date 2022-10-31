REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning.

Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.

Crews are now assessing the damage done to the house.

