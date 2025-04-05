SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered minor injuries when they left the road and crashed into a house in Saugus on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Summit Avenue found a car that had slammed through a porch beam and nearly hit the front wall of a home, according to the Saugus Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

