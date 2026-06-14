ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after slamming into the side of the house in Abington on Saturday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house on High Street around 9 p.m. found an SUV that had left the roadway and crashed into an occupied home, according to the Abington Police Department.

The occupants of the home were uninjured.

The driver was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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