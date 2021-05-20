Driver crashes into house in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton resident was forced from her home Thursday night after a driver slammed into her house.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the home on Oak Lane around 7:30 p.m. found a Toyota Rav 4 that had struck the home, according to police.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, said she thought she had the vehicle in park when her foot hit the gas pedal and crashed into the basement apartment. The woman told officers she had previously injured the foot.

Two people who were inside at the time were not injured.

The driver refused medical attention.

