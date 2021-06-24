BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a Dorchester resident says she witnessed a driver intentionally crash into two men on motorbikes who were exchanging gunfire in broad daylight on Thursday.

“I saw the commotion from outside of my window. I saw one of the cars hit the scooter and I heard about four gunshots,” Savannah Hernandez recalled. “It was the car that hit the scooter, so trying to stop the shooters.”

The shots rang out in the area of Bowdoin and Bullard streets, according to police.

Hernandez says one of the bullets pierced her apartment window and shattered the glass.

“Thank God that the bullets didn’t hit anybody in our house,” she said. “It was very scary.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed two motorbikes resting on the ground, debris scattered in the street, and several evidence markers at the scene.

As the men shot at each other, the motorist reportedly drove at them, causing them to crash.

One suspect is said to have fled on foot, while the second suspect was held down by good Samaritans until police arrived, according to neighborhood resident Louis Hernandez.

“The one who got away, he went straight up the street,” he said. “The other guy was down on the ground and they held him there.”

Detectives have since recovered one firearm.

It appears no one was struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)