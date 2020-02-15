Driver crashes into pond at Endicott College in Beverly

A car was pulled from a pond at Endicott College in Beverly early Saturday morning after a driver apparently lost control and crashed into it, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the accident just after midnight found the car in a pond near the front gate of the college’s main entrance. The driver involved is not an Endicott student.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say a preliminary investigation determined alcohol was not a factor.

