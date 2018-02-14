HARPSWELL, Maine (WHDH) — The driver of a car that went airborne and crashed into a roof of a house was trapped for nearly 10 hours until a passerby discovered the crash.

Kevin O’Connor, 25, of Baily Island, Maine was driving a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass on the Harpswell Islands Road in the Town of Harpswell, when he lost control, drove off the road, and went airborne, crashing into the roof of a house.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, but O’Connor was not discovered by officials until almost 10 hours later. O’Connor did have his cell phone, however the battery was dead.

Cumberland Country Sheriff’s Office and The Orr’s and Baily Island Fire & EMS responded to the crash just before 10 a.m.

O’Connor was removed from the car by the Orr’s and Baily Fire & EMS Department. He was taken to the Maine Medical Center. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures with multiple broken bones and a head injury.

There were no other people involved in the crash and no one was inside the home at the time.

Officials say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cumberland Country Sheriff’s Office.

