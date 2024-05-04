ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a Staples Copy Center in Orleans on Saturday after a driver crashed into the business.

Fire officials say the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Inspectors were called to check on the stability of the building.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)