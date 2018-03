WINTHROP, MA (WHDH) - A driver in Winthrop crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Pauline Street.

The pole was cracked at the base and required repairs.

Officials told 7News around 10 a.m. that power was still out in parts of Winthrop due to the repairs.

No injuries were reported.

Winthrop FD says power is still out in some areas of the city after a car ran into a utility pole on Pauline Street early this morning #7news — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) March 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)