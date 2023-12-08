BOSTON (WHDH) - Two cars were damaged Thursday night when a driver crashed into a yard in Jamaica Plain.

The crash happened in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Ashley Street.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, the owner of one of the damaged cars said he heard screeching and saw the driver slam into his car.

The owner, Alfredo Liriano, said the person was trying to parallel park but hit the gas instead of the brake.

He continued, saying he was just one month away from his last car loan payment.

“Six years of payments and now it gets hit like that,” he said. “That’s amazing. What timing?”

A Boston police spokesperson confirmed police received a call about this crash near 8:40 p.m.

Police subsequently responded to the area.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

