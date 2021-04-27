Driver crashes onto golf course in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver crashed onto a golf course in Jamaica Plain early Tuesday morning.

The car appeared to have gone off the roadway on Jewish War Vets Drive before coming to a rest on its side in the golf course.

Officers responding to the crash scene around 12:40 a.m. did not find a driver but were later notified that a walk-in victim at a local hospital was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, according to Boston police.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

