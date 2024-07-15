BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Boston early Sunday morning after a driver crashed his car onto a set of MBTA Green Line tracks in the area of Packard’s Corner, police said.

MBTA Transit Police in a post on X said the incident happened near 3 a.m. The driver told authorities he followed a GPS system and ended up on the tracks.

Transit police shared a photo of the aftermath of the crash, showing the driver’s car stuck on the tracks while emergency crews worked on scene.

Police said crews ultimately needed to tow the car away from the area.

Authorities later inspected the tracks before clearing the scene.

7/14 3AM Packard's Corner: driver of a 2020 Kia alleges he followed GPS & ended up on #MBTA GL tracks. Vehicle needed to be towed from scene. T officials inspected tracks. Scene cleared. pic.twitter.com/mgI7xbhcwe — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 15, 2024

