Driver crashes through fence, lands in Andover river after accidentally hitting gas pedal

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist crashes through a fence and landed in a river in Andover after accidentally hitting the gas pedal Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 15 Stevens St. before for a report of a vehicle that had gone over a curb and through a fence found a badly damaged SUV in the Shawsheen River, according to Andover Police Lt. Edward Guy.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation but police say the driver intended to reverse their vehicle instead of accelerating.

The SUV has since been pulled out of the river.

