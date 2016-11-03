Driver crashes while attempting to flee from police in Cohasset

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A Scituate man was injured after crashing his car trying to escape from police in Cohasset Wednesday night.

Police say the driver, a 21-year-old man, was speeding on BW Street when he passed a police officer who was monitoring the area with a radar gun.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the driver sped away before the driver pulled out to pull over the driver. The driver attempted to escape but lost control of his car, a 2002 Honda Insight, while taking a turn.

Police say the driver drove through a backyard, then hit a tree.

The man was transported to South Short Hospital with neck and back injuries. Police cited the driver and have requested his driver’s license be revoked as an immediate threat.

