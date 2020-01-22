Driver criminally cited following 2-car crash near Target in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was criminally cited following a two-car crash in front of a Target in Westborough early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near the store at 330 Turnpike Road found a white sedan resting on its roof and a blue sedan that was missing at least one tire, according to the Westborough Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The name of the driver who was ticketed has not been released.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)