SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have launched an investigation after a man was critically injured during a rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. found a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS that had exited the right edge of the road, went down an embankment, and rolled over.

The driver, a 33-year-old Malden man, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening-injuries, police said. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

He is currently in critical condition, according to state police.

The passenger, the driver’s 11-year-old son, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital with potential minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

