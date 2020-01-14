Driver critically injured after veering off Route 1 in Danvers, landing on road below

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered critical injuries after their vehicle veered off Route 1 and landed on Route 62 in Danvers on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 62 found a smashed up vehicle that had gone off Route 1 south and down a slope, landing on the stretch of road that runs below the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE – Preliminary investigation indicates the operator and sole occupant lost control on Rt. 1 south, went off the road, and landed on Rt. 62. Victim transported to Lahey Burlington with life-threatening injuries. One lane on Rt 62 closed. #MAtraffic https://t.co/3O01hCCHU6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 14, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)