MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died Wednesday being thrown from their car during a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, state police said.

The crash happened at roughly 9:45 p.m. near the Exit 6 onramp to the southbound side of I-93.

Citing initial witness accounts and evidence from the scene, police in a statement said the driver appeared to have veered off the right side of the road. The driver’s SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver was ejected from the car as it rolled. Though emergency crews brought them to an area hospital, police said the driver succumbed to their injuries.

Police did not identify the driver and said the crash was still under investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to veer off the road.

While the investigation continued, police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact authorities by phone at (603) 223-4381 or by phone at Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.

