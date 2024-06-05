BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver died Wednesday after their car crashed off an overpass and burst into flames in Boston, police said.

The crash happened near 10 a.m.

In cell phone video, the driver’s car is seen engulfed in flames on the Exit 16 off-ramp from I-93. The car was upside down and debris was scattered along the roadway.

A Boston police spokesperson told 7NEWS the car crashed into a wall at the intersection of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector and Frontage Road, went off the overpass and landed on the off-ramp.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 10:30 a.m. and spotted the charred remains of the car. Though the fire were put out, fire crews remained on scene. State police troopers were also on scene.

Exit 16 was closed to traffic, prompting ongoing traffic backups in the area.

Other than the driver, there were no reported injuries.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X near 11:45 a.m. said said some exits on the northbound side of I-93 “may remain closed.”

MassDOT crews were spotted on scene near 12 p.m. Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were also at the crash site alongside other investigators. Authorities had erected a series of tents around what was left of the car.

“I was just driving to the city for work and I just saw a bunch of smoke and then there was a state trooper blocking off the highway and there was a car on fire,” said one commuter, recalling her experience Wednesday morning. “…It’s unfortunate something like that happened on a Wednesday morning.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)