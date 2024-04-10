The driver of a truck that drove into Taravista Behavioral Health System in Devers Wednesday morning has died, sources tell 7News.

Firefighters responded to 85 Patton Rd. just before 6 a.m. where Massachusetts State Police said a vehicle had crashed into the hospital’s administrative offices and “burst into flames”.

In addition to firefighters, MSP patrols, detectives, fire investigators and crime scene personnel are also on scene.

The CEO of Taravista said the medical center was treating more than 100 patients at the time of the crash, but all patients and staff were uninjured. Officials said the building is structurally sound.

