NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man shared his story Wednesday, hours after floodwaters consumed his car in Norwood.

Elton Lopes, 35, of Dorchester said he was driving on Upland Road when the water started rising. With his window already lowered, he said he was able to climb onto the hood of his car and into the cold water.

“I jumped into the water and then I held on to a tree that was there,” he said. “It was very important to have that tree around.”

Lopes said he called 911 and spoke to a dispatcher. Two police officers were then nearby to help him.

Lopes was checked out at a hospital after his rescue and spent the afternoon Wednesday sleeping and recovering from his ordeal.

Speaking with 7NEWS, he thanked police officers and firefighters who rushed to his aid.

“They did a really good job,” he said. “They deserve a medal or something. They did a very good job.”

Lopes said he cannot swim and was worried as this incident played out.

Outside Norwood, other reports of flooding and damage poured in across New England after stormy weather swept through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Among issues, water surged through part of Hampton, New Hampshire, prompting warnings from public officials.

A mobile home in Shrewsbury was rendered a total loss after officials said snow and new rainfall caused its roof to collapse.

Flooding was also reported in communities including Everett, Plum Island, Malden and Boston.

