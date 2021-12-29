WILLIAMSBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after being ejected from their car during a crash in Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to reports of a vehicle off the roadway on Mountain Street around 2 p.m. discovered that a 2004 Mini Cooper had crashed down an embankment, according to state police.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old Easthampton man, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash and the driver was the sole occupant in the car.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

