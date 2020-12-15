LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after being ejected from a car that rolled over on Route 128 in Lynnfield on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on the southbound side of the highway before exit 42 around 5:30 a.m. found a 35-year-old man had been ejected from a rolled over vehicle, state police said.

He was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.

The rollover prompted multiple lane closures and caused traffic backups up to 3.5-miles long.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

