Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in violent crash on highway in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a violent crash on a highway in New Bedford early Saturday morning, officials announced Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a car into the woods next to an off ramp on Route 140 near Braley Road around 2:30 a.m. found a mangled Kia Optima that had struck a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Three bystanders provided medical aid before the victim was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died from serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that man crashed off the ramp, struck a metal post, and hit a tree before being ejected from the sedan.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

