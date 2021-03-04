Driver dies after box truck rolls over in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a box truck carrying produce died following a rollover crash in Belmont early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Common Street at Royal Road just before 3 a.m. pronounced the driver, who had become trapped inside the vehicle, dead at the scene, fire officials said.

Common Street from School Street to Concord Avenue has been shut down.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

