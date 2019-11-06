Driver dies after car barrels into CVS in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a car that barreled into a CVS in Beverly early Wednesday morning has died, police said.

Officers responding to the shopping center on Dodge Street around 1:40 a.m. found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage had driven into the building, leaving behind a large hole in the wall and extensive damage to products and shelves inside.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was transported to Beverly Hospital with self-inflicted injuries as well as injuries sustained from the crash, Beverly police said.

She was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the self-inflicted injuries and the crash were a suicide attempt, according to police.

The store was occupied by employees at the time of the crash but no other injuries were reported.

The car has been towed away and crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

NEW from Police: The person who drove into this CVS in Beverly has died. @7News pic.twitter.com/SLlbfkT33k — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 6, 2019

Here is a look at the inside of the Beverly CVS that was hit by a car. Heavy damage to the store. @7News pic.twitter.com/hovNFk1siY — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 6, 2019

Car into a Beverly CVS. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. @7News pic.twitter.com/P1dmMsclDu — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) November 6, 2019

