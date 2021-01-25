WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after his car became partially wedged underneath a tractor-trailer on a Massachusetts Turnpike ramp in Weston early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the eastbound side of the highway at exit 123, formerly exit 14, around 1:45 a.m. learned that a 2002 Toyota Camry had entered the exit ramp and was straddling both lanes of the ramp when it struck the back of a tractor-trailer and became partially stuck underneath, according to state police.

The tractor-trailer and the Toyota continued to travel a short distance together before the Toyota broke free, state police said.

The tractor-trailer stopped in the left lane and the Toyota came to a rest in the right lane just beyond it.

Weston firefighters removed the male occupant from the Toyota before he was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, state police said.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

