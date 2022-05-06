FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after the car they were driving struck the back of a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near the Grove Street overpass around 2:45 a.m. found a red car wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer.

The operator of that car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police. Their name has not been released.

Video showed several firefighters, EMTs, and state troopers working at the scene.

The wrecked vehicle has since been towed away.

No additional details were available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

