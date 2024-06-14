BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 52-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tollbooth and caught fire in Bedford, N.H. Thursday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to the fiery crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike, police said. The driver, Scott Defreitas, of Nashua, NH, was pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the Mercedes SL 500 was traveling south when it hit a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

Several lanes were closed on the Everett Turnpike Southbound as police and fire crews were on scene. All lanes were back open as of 6:05 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Several lanes are closed on the F.E Everett Turnpike Southbound at the Bedford tollbooth due to a vehicle fire. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/z7pzvKAWbE — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 13, 2024

