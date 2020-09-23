BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A driver is dead after the vehicle the driver was operating hit a utility pole in the Vermont town of Brattleboro, police said.

The crash on Upper Dummerston Road was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

