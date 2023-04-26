ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died Wednesday after his car was hit by an Commuter Rail train in Abington, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Sullivan said crews were called to the area of Railroad Street and Birch Street around 4:50 p.m. following a report of the crash.

SKY7-HD was over the scene later on Wednesday, where the car could be seen with serious damage.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Sullivan said a vehicle was stopped at a roadway crossing gate near the train tracks when another vehicle drove around both the first vehicle and the gate.

Sullivan said the car was then hit by an inbound train.

There were no other reported injuries among the passengers on the train, according to Sullivan. There were also no other passengers in the car that was hit.

“On behalf of the MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family, friends and loved ones,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The MBTA announced multiple service changes for Kingston Line Commuter Rail trains, including at least one train cancelation as emergency crews remained on scene Wednesday.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

