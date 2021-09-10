MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tow truck died after a crash left the vehicle’s cab dangling from an overpass on Interstate 495 in Milford late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway at exit 50 just before 11:30 p.m. learned that a Freightliner veered out of its lane when it struck the median guardrail and rode up and over it, coming to a rest about halfway off the bridge over Route 16, according to state police.

The driver, identified as a 24-year-old Taunton man, was transported to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said. His name has not been released.

A passenger, identified as a 20-year-old Berkley woman, was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The truck leaked fuel onto the roadway, which crews cleaned up.

The tow truck has been towed away from the overpass and both affected roads have fully reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including whether speed or inclement weather conditions were contributing factors.

No additional information has been released.

