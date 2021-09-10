MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a tractor-trailer died after a crash left the vehicle’s cab dangling from an overpass on Interstate 495 in Milford late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway at exit 50 just before 11:30 p.m. found the tractor-trailer cab hanging over Route 16.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to state police. Their name has not been released.

The truck leaked fuel onto the roadway, which crews cleaned up.

The tractor-trailer has been towed away from the overpass and both affected roads have fully reopened.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

