Driver dies after crash with tractor-trailer in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorist died Wednesday after police say they failed to stop at a red light and struck a tractor-trailer in South Boston.

The accident occurred about 7:08 a.m. on Haul Road near the intersection of the Exit 25 offramp from Route 90 eastbound, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Rogue was exiting the Mass Pike onto Haul Road when the driver failed to stop at a red light and struck a tractor-trailer entering the intersection of Bypass and Haul roads.

The driver of the Nissan, whose name was not released, was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The exit from the Mass Pike to South Boston was closed for about three hours during the morning commute.

The crash remains under investigation.

