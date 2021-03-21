WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing his car on a highway in Worcester on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on Route 290 westbound just after 4:30 p.m. learned that a 2017 Nissan Rogue suddenly accelerated in the area of exit 19 and struck a median barrier before veering right and hitting a right-side jersey barrier, according to state police.

The driver and sole occupant, a 54-year-old Hudson man, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Just prior to the crash, a trooper was attempting to catch up to the Nissan after other motorists reported it operating erratically, state police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

