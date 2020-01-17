LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing his car into a traffic light post in Leominster early Friday morning, leaving his vehicle mangled.
Emergency crews responding to a single-car crash on Route 12 near Route 2 around 2 a.m. found a driver trapped inside his vehicle, the Leominster Fire Department said.
Firefighters extricated the driver from the car and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)