LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing his car into a traffic light post in Leominster early Friday morning, leaving his vehicle mangled.

Emergency crews responding to a single-car crash on Route 12 near Route 2 around 2 a.m. found a driver trapped inside his vehicle, the Leominster Fire Department said.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the car and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Members of the CEMLEC Crash Reconstruction team assist Leominster Police with a motor vehicle crash on Rt12 near Rt2. #crashrecon #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/RSzF5WeQMe — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 17, 2020

