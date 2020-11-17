TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Athol man died after crashing into a bridge abutment in Templeton late Monday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash around 10 p.m. learned that a 2013 Mazda 3 sedan was traveling east on Route 2 when it exited the roadway to the left and struck the concrete structure supporting Otter River Road Bridge, according to state police.

The operator and sole occupant, a 36-year-old Athol man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The crash scene cleared around 2:30 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing.

