NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing into several parked cars and trees in Nashua, New Hampshire early Friday morning, authorities said.

Nashua Fire and Rescue members responding to the area of 15 Kinsley St. just before 2 a.m. found the driver of the crashed car unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle, Deputy Fire Chief Steve Buxton said.

Crews extricated the driver, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

