EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing their SUV into a parked car, a tree and the porch of a house in Everett early Sunday morning.

A Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Broadway just after 12:30 a.m. crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane before going onto the sidewalk, striking a parked vehicle and a tree, and then coming to a rest on the porch of a residence, according to state police.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Middlesex District Attorney General’s Office announced. Her name has not been released.

The male passenger of the Honda was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

He is in stable condition, the DA’s office said.

No one in the home was reported injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)