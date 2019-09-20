ENFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died after crashing their vehicle on Interstate 89 in Enfield, New Hampshire Thursday evening.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway around 5:30 p.m. learned a silver SUV traveling in the high-speed lane had veered to its left and into the grassy median, state police said.

Once in the median, it struck a guardrail then reentered the highway before coming to a stop across both lanes of travel, state police added.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

