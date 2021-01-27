DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Halifax man died after crashing his truck into a tree during a snowstorm in Duxbury Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Winter Street in the area of Autumn Avenue around 10 p.m. found a gray Ram pickup truck had struck a tree about 10 feet off the roadway, according to Duxbury police.

Duxbury paramedics determined that the driver, 54-year-old Joseph Noonan, had died.

There were no other passengers in the truck, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the truck lost control, traveled off the road and struck the tree.

The Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter that they responded to several weather-related accidents Tuesday night.

